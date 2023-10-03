Springfield schools celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Springfield City School District is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month in several ways to celebrate the diversity of the district’s student population.

“Our diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths, and we must make every effort to highlight our students’ heritages as part of our daily instruction,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “We are all One Wildcat Family, each member worthy of celebration.”

Students in one of the high school’s Spanish classes learned how to create various crafts originating from Hispanic countries, including cross stitching, papel picado, amate bark painting, mandalas and huichol yarn painting.

Students from all high school foreign languages also volunteered their time at Springfield’s CultureFest on Sept. 23, and Hayward Middle School will host a soccer tailgate and Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Oct. 11.

The district serves 7,300 students across 16 buildings, which includes 46% White, 27% Black, 15% Multiracial, 11% Hispanic and 1% Asian or Pacific Islander population.

Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15 and will run through Oct. 15.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

