Gloria Theatre to host Shades of Bublé on Friday

Experience vocalists Sean Doherty, John McLaughlin and Michael Wessells taking on a range of genres including smooth standards, pop hits and Motown style in the tradition that made Bublé an international star.

They’ll bring three-part harmonies and high-energy takes on classics including “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Home” and “Save the Last Dance for Me” as part of their act that has run successfully for a decade and counting.

“This show is more than a tribute — it’s a celebration,” said Gloria Theatre executive director Staci Weller. “Shades of Bublé brings elegance, energy and cross-generational appeal that perfectly aligns with our mission to revive and celebrate the arts in our county and surrounding communities.”

This is the 23rd live performance in the Stars on Stage series of national and international touring acts. The next show will be Rhinestone Cowgirls, a trio that pays homage to the legendary ladies of country music on Oct. 24.

For tickets or more information or other attractions coming to the Gloria Theatre, go to gloriatheatre.org or call 937-653-4853, ext. 201.