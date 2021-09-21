Global Impact STEM Academy teacher receives distinguished award

Jamison Truebenbach, GISA chief academic officer, said Spohler “exemplifies the positive qualities we aim to recognize in all of the educators at Global Impact, and we’re proud of his great accomplishment.”

The award is to recognize outstanding teachers and is given out each year, according to Glenn Daehn, immediate past chair of the ASM Materials Education Foundation and professor of material science and engineering at Ohio State University.

“Our primary thing at the foundation is to have students understand how materials fit into the broader world. We train teachers, and the way we train teachers is we teach master teachers, and Mr. Spohler’s become a leading master teacher in that. Then they teach other teachers we found that’s the best way to do it is to get high school teachers get informed by experts like us and then they put it into programs and languages and words in a high school classroom,” Daehn said.

Spohler said it’s a great opportunity to teach other teachers in school and at camps.

“Our goal with the ASM MEF is to get material science into the high schools. Each summer we’re doing camps that are teaching teachers about teaching material science, but it’s not just material science, it’s how you can fit material science into chemistry and into physics and even into physical science ... That’s how we got into it was taking physical science and material science and try to find a way to get them to come together,” Spohler said.

The award was established through a donation by Dr. Kulkarni (past ASM trustee) and his family to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a high school science teacher who has demonstrated a significant and sustained impact on pre-college age students, according to the foundation.