Get into the holiday spirit this weekend with these events and activities

Entries for the New Carlisle Christmas Decorating Contest “Light Fight” must be turned in before store closing on Dec 6. Apply at Abe’s Hidden Treasures, 101 East Jefferson. Judging will be December 7 through 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening. Winners will be announced during the Jingle Jam parade on Dec. 14.

Events start this Friday evening Dec. 6, at New Carlisle with their second annual Passport to Christmas shopping event. Shoppers are invited to have every stop on their “Passports” stamped by participating businesses. Completed “Passports” must be turned in Dec. 6 by the end of shopping at 8 p.m. as an entry for a chance to win large gift basket valued at more than $1000.

On Saturday morning Dec. 7 at the Andy Barnhart Airport east of New Carlisle, Santa arrives by airplane at 9:30 a.m. Little and big kids are all invited to welcome him at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport east of town on Route 571.

To take part in the annual costume contest kids aged 12 or less must dress as a holiday or storybook character and walk in the parade. Check in at 9:45 a.m. at Madison and Main streets. Prizes will be awarded at the firehouse after the parade.

The 39th Annual Main Street New Carlisle Christmas Parade begins 10 a.m. on Saturday December 2, with lineup starting at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Madison and Main streets. The Tecumseh Marching Band will set the mood with favorite Holiday tunes. The parade ends at the New Carlisle Fire House, 315 N Church Street, where there will be a mini-concert, refreshments, visits with Santa, and awards for the costume contest. If weather is bad, all events will be at the firehouse.

Park Layne

“Breakfast with Santa” will take place between 9 to 11 a.m. at the Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd. Breakfast, activities, crafts, face painting, photo ops make this a fun family event.

Bethel Township

Tecumseh Middle School, 9660 W. National Road, will host the Tecumseh Craft Show beginning at 10 a.m.

Enon/Mad River Township

Santa and Mrs. Claus will join Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus at the West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Road. This “Snacks with Santa” event is free for 6th grade and younger and begins at 10:30 a.m. Free photos with Santa, snacks and activities.

Enon BSA Troop 17 will be collecting non-perishable food donations from front porches in Enon beginning at 9 a.m. All benefits Enon Emergency Relief. Call 937-321-7952 to get on the list. Needed items include canned soups and pastas, hot cocoa mix, Pancake mix & syrup, shampoo,

The jolly old elf is scheduled to arrive at the Enon Community Historical Society’s Log Cabin, 45 Indian Drive, at 6:45 p.m. to light the Enon Community Christmas Tree. This is located next to the Adena Mound and behind the Enon Village Offices. No one ever knows how Santa will arrive, but it is always interesting.

Greenon Royal Sound will provide entertainment. Children will be able to meet Santa in the log cabin and have a photo taken with their own cameras or phones. One family at a time will visit with Santa, which is particularly perfect if one of the children is shy. Santa visits are free. Hot cocoa, cider and cookies will be served. The Enon Community Historical Society is sponsoring this event.

There are more events scheduled for next week.