General spent most of life in Springfield area

Keifer would have watched the Hertzler House being built in 1854. He would have seen the dozens of mills along the Mad River and Buck Creek.

The Pennsylvania House would have been a busy hub of activity then and the National Road just north of his father’s land was full of Conestoga wagons heading west.

Some of his relatives did head west but J. Warren Keifer stayed in Clark County.

During the 1850s Keifer studied at Antioch College then began “reading law” or working toward being a lawyer in Springfield.

The beginning of the Civil War changed his plans. Keifer was 25 and single when the war began and he enlisted immediately.

According to Natalie Stone Fritz at the Heritage Center of Clark County, Keifer insisted on enlisting as a private and not an officer since he had no military experience. Within eleven days when his leadership skills became evident he was promoted to major.

Keifer was in the war for its entirety and fought in the middle of the action of multiple battles. He was wounded four times and rose from Major to General of the Volunteers. He was at Appomattox for Lee’s surrender.

After he returned, he married and started a family.

In spirit Keifer continued to be loyal to his men after the war and became active in veterans organizations. Care of orphans was also one of his concerns.

By 1868 he had made the step to Ohio State Senate. Ten years later he was elected to the US House of Representatives. 1877 – 1885, serving as the Speaker of the US House for two years.

Speaker Keifer advocated for “reduced representation in Southern states as punishment for disenfranchising black voters. He also wanted Federal troops to protect black voters at the polls during Federal elections,” according to Ms Fritz.

Then there was another war.

From 1898 to 1899 Keifer was a general again in the Spanish American War. He led the American troops into Havana Cuba.

He returned to Ohio then to the US House of Representatives again from 1905 to 1911. Later he continued his work as a lawyer with his sons as partners.

When World War I began he at the age of 81 years volunteered, but was not allowed to go this time.

General and Mrs. Keifer lived on High Street in Springfield, but the house was torn down years ago to make way for Catholic Central School.

Keifer passed away April 22, 1932 and was buried in Ferncliff Cemetery. His large impressive marker is easy to find.

The Heritage Center has some of General Keifer’s personal items from the Civil War on display. Visitors can see his saddle, saddle bags, boots, and field desk. There are also portraits of Keifer at different times of his life. The gavel he used as Speaker of the US House and his book of proceedings can also be seen.

This cold weather is perfect time for a leisurely visit to the Heritage Center at 117 South Fountain. It is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Today Keifer is remembered with his name on a school building and a street in Springfield.

However, it still seems to me that a historical marker near his birth place or one on the edge of town is overdue.

Or maybe we need another bronze statue?