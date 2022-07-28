Garden tour, museum exhibit among events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

South Side in Bloom

South Side in Bloom, a free tour of nine community gardens and neighborhood parks on the south side of Springfield, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy grilling of fresh vegetables, cooking and gardening lessons, children’s activities, free seeds, music, and more, including visiting spots of natural beauty in the urban environment.

The nine spots on the tour are Gammon House, Green Environmental Outreach, Hartman Rock Garden, Innisfallen Inspiration Garden, Jefferson Street Oasis Garden, Keep Clark County Beautiful Sunflower Field, Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project, Promise Neighborhood Visioning Garden, and Woodward Avenue Family Park. For more information, visit the Facebook page or southsideinbloom.com.

Museum of Art Event

The Springfield Museum of Art will host an opening reception for the 76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrate the work of the community of talented member artists with an opening reception including local food trucks, a cash bar, live music, and art. Members are free, and non-members cost $5.

Backpack Giveaway

Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming tenth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. In its ten years of occurrence, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as they prepare for their upcoming school years.

The giveaway will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The local stores participating include Springfield, 3463 E. National Road; Urbana, 679 Scioto St.’ and Bellefontaine, 2244 U.S. Highway 68 S.

TCC stores across the nation will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue, to help students prepare for the school year and parents reduce their supply spending. Participating stores will be donating one backpack per child while supplies last.

Along with getting a backpack filled with school supplies, students can also be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

To find other local participating TCC stores, visit locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and search your city/nearby cities on the store locator page.