Fundraiser planned for children of couple who died in fiery crash

Pam Cottrel

In honor of David and his wife Hope, Members of the Yard Dogs Motorcycle Club and Forgotten Ones Motorcycle Club are organizing a Memorial Poker Run on April 30. David was not a member of either club, but rode with them for fundraising

“We would like to help Griff’s kids in this extreme time of need. Their daughter Faith,22, who is expecting her first child, Caleb, 14, and their son Cody are left picking up the pieces and trying to stay strong,” Joshua Newsome said in the flyer for the event.

On April 30, Motorcycles will gather at VFW #9186 at 1567 Lake Rd, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 at 11:45 a.m. Kick stands will be up at 1 p.m. Single riders will pay $10 to participate and double riders will pay $15. All proceeds go to the family.

The motorcycles will be stopping at the Boone Saloon, Chaps, Harvester, and ending up at the Old Brick Tavern, 3475 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield.

At the Tavern, there will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, and liquor wheel. A food truck will donate part of its proceeds to help the family.

Memorial T-shirts will be available for $20.

Community members who want to help but who do not have a motorcycle can donate items for the auction. Contact Joshua Newsome on Facebook.

Danielle Thurston, who is an aunt of the Griffin children, has started a “GoFundMe” account. Search “Griffin Family” on GoFundMe.com. There is more than one Griffin Family so be sure to find the account sponsored by Danielle Thurston.

Over the years I’ve watched community members here lift up their friends and neighbors when they are going through bad times. Creativity opens up many ways to assist victims of tragedies, and illness and the people in our communities do a good job of that and make a difference.

Tragedies cannot be undone, but encircling those who are hurting with support and caring is a loving way to help.