Frosty’s sets hours, announces full opening of new Springfield restaurant

After a soft opening, Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits has announced its regular hours and a full opening for its new Springfield restaurant.

Frosty’s is at the site of the Hafle Winery/Höfle Weinhaus und Biergarten at 2369 Upper Valley Pike.

The menu includes brick oven pizzas, appetizers, sandwiches, salads, wings, sides and desserts. A separate Sunday brunch menu also is available.

Owner Kris Frost thanked people who came out for their two weekends of trial runs in the soft opening phase.

He then said regular hours will begin Friday.

The hours will be Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (brunch stops at 2p.m.); Monday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen closes one hour prior to the restaurant closing, the post said.

The space offers televisions for sports viewing, a patio that will be ready for the season, the post said, and live entertainment also is planned.

Frosty’s also is planning a Derby Day party.

We would like to thank everyone that came out to our full weekend trial run. Other than a couple problems Friday night,...

Posted by Frosty's Good Food & Fine Spirits on Monday, April 15, 2024

The former Frosty’s at the Buckeye, in downtown Springfield, closed in January after nearly a year in business, offering live entertainment, drinks and some food.

