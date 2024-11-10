From the publisher: Supporting Food Relief

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Springfield News-Sun have opened their hearts and wallets to support our annual Food Relief, a campaign which raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank and their partner agencies. Last year, Food Relief raised more than $11,600, providing more than 23,300 meals. Thanks to your generosity, every penny donated to Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

The power of community is unmatched. We lift each other up during difficult times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to www.SpringfieldNewsSun.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Holiday Food Relief, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Springfield News-Sun and on Nov. 24, Dec. 8, and Dec. 22.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Klopfenstein

Publisher, Springfield News-Sun