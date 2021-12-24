Four local agencies awarded CARES Act funding for facilities improvements

A total of $430,000 will fund the construction of a new, year-round shelter house faculty at Smith Park in New Carlisle. The new shelter house will expand socially distant spaces for New Carlisle residents.

Funding will also go toward HVAC system upgrades for the Neighborhood Housing Partnership, United Senior Services and the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, the release said.

An HVAC system project for Neighborhood Housing Partnership will replace current HVAC with updated air purification and ionization technology in the facilities where the partnership provides public services, totaling $16,900.

The HVAC projects for the United Senior Services and Clark County DJFS will involve the purchase and installation of air purification and ionization filters on their current HVAC systems in areas where there is interaction with the public, with each project totaling roughly $27,000.

Clark County will also receive funds for program administration, the press release said.

“We are excited to help these agencies provide their important services in a safer environment,” said Clark County Community and Economic Development Director Ethan Harris.

Clark County submitted its first application for CARES CDBG coronavirus funding in February, and the county was awarded $720,800 for five projects in partnership with Rocking Horse Public Health, Safe Harbor House, Citi Lookout and Second Harvest.