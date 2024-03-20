Former health commissioner leading crowded Clark County commission race

The candidates are running to fill outgoing commissioner Lowell McGlothin’s seat.

No precincts are yet fully reporting.

Voter turnout is reported at 26.11%.

Patterson has held positions in multiple counties, been involved with the state and testified in front of Congress in his health commissioner role, from which he retired after 23 years in the role in January.

Marshall has worked on state campaigns and been involved in several levels of government, qualities he previously said give him a leg up on other candidates. He said this has given him “some really great contacts” to whom he can reach out and bring opportunities to Clark County.

Quesenberry, a project manager and Kenton Ridge graduate, said previously that while he has never served in office, he has a lot of experience dealing with budgets, contracts, government and people.

Lindsey is a New Carlisle City Council member on his second term, previously serving as the vice mayor for the city. He was also elected to be the central committee chairperson of the Clark County Republican Party but his leadership was disputed last year when party members voted to remove him and another leader and install new leadership. There are now two county groups calling themselves the Clark County Republican Party.

In November the winner of the primary will face Democrat Kevin O’Neill, a former longtime Springfield city commissioner who lost his seat in November to newcomer Tracey Tackett.