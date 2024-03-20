BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Former health commissioner leading crowded Clark County commission race

Former Clark County Health Commissioner Charlie Patterson has an early lead over three opponents for an open county commissioner seat.

As of 8:41 p.m., Patterson has 49.69% of the votes, while Dave Marshall, local teacher and former campaign worker, has 20.06%; Matt Quesenberry, local project manager for a construction engineering company, has 19.7%; and William Lindsey, New Carlisle City Council member, has 10.56%.

The candidates are running to fill outgoing commissioner Lowell McGlothin’s seat.

No precincts are yet fully reporting.

Voter turnout is reported at 26.11%.

Patterson has held positions in multiple counties, been involved with the state and testified in front of Congress in his health commissioner role, from which he retired after 23 years in the role in January.

Marshall has worked on state campaigns and been involved in several levels of government, qualities he previously said give him a leg up on other candidates. He said this has given him “some really great contacts” to whom he can reach out and bring opportunities to Clark County.

Quesenberry, a project manager and Kenton Ridge graduate, said previously that while he has never served in office, he has a lot of experience dealing with budgets, contracts, government and people.

Lindsey is a New Carlisle City Council member on his second term, previously serving as the vice mayor for the city. He was also elected to be the central committee chairperson of the Clark County Republican Party but his leadership was disputed last year when party members voted to remove him and another leader and install new leadership. There are now two county groups calling themselves the Clark County Republican Party.

In November the winner of the primary will face Democrat Kevin O’Neill, a former longtime Springfield city commissioner who lost his seat in November to newcomer Tracey Tackett.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

