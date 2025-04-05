Former Clark County Commissioner dies

He currently served as a Magistrate at both the Clark County Common Pleas and the Clark County Municipal Court, according to their websites.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Clark County Commissioner David Herier,” said the Board of Clark County Commissioners in a statement. “Herier was known as a level-headed leader, a team player and a committed public servant.”

Herier, a graduate of Wright State University and the University of Dayton School of Law practiced in Clark County for more than 25 years. He also served on several local boards, including the American Red Cross, Springfield Christian Youth Ministries and the Nehemiah Foundation.