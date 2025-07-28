Flying solo; Watching kids’ dreams take flight

His junior year of college he also added the dire need for water management to his list of career interests. He will sit and talk with you about land, dirt and drainage all day long. Sounds like a boring topic until you begin to literally feel his excitement.

His career choice seems pretty grounded, literally, when compared to his younger brother.

Our middle child went through several “When I grow up, I want to be a…” scenarios ranging from a “weatherman” to a “builder” and even a veterinarian.

But then his interest in aviation took center stage, and he hasn’t looked back.

He started flying with a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) nearly two years ago. He hit a roadblock — or what seemed like 100 roadblocks — with the FAA requirements, but he never wavered in his pursuit to become a pilot.

His flight lessons used to make me sick to my stomach both with fear and excitement for him. That tiny plane, those numerous blinking lights, the weather…all a recipe for potential disaster in my mind. But I have gradually become acclimated to his flight time. I always know when he will be air born. I’ve met his CFI. I have asked lots of (probably silly) questions.

Thankfully, we have a family member who retired from Cessna and holds a pilot’s license. He has been a supporter of our son’s career goal from day one. He asks all the right questions, researches all the right things, and even paid a visit to the Flight Center at Bowling Green State University where our son studies. He keeps this nervous mom a little less nervous.

With flight training though — as in life — comes many milestones.

One of those milestones is a first solo flight. Yes, it’s exactly as it sounds, solo meaning alone.

“So, your CFI will be in the plane with you, but he can’t say anything to help you, right?” I asked.

“No, Mom. It’s a solo, I take the plane up by myself.”

Per AeroGuard Flight Training Center, “When a pilot solos, they’ll take off, perform a short flight and land without the help of their instructor riding in the seat next to them.”

When I said I want my kids to grow up and be able to “fly solo,” this is not what I meant.

And the Solo Flight is coming. Soon. I can’t stop it; it’s required to complete the Private Pilot License phase. Once the solo flight is completed, the tradition of a “shirt cutting ceremony” memorializes the moment.

Short explanation: aviation lore says prior to the onset of communications technology, CFIs directed students by tugging on the back of their shirt.

Our son says he is not going to tell me when his solo is scheduled so I won’t worry. I appreciate his concern, but I absolutely want to know when the solo flight will happen. I want to be there, but I also DON’T want to be there. It’s a conundrum for sure.

My trust will have to be in my son and his CFI to make this happen successfully. That’s hard for a mom, but the baby bird has been kicked out of the nest, and he’s learning to fly. Isn’t that what we had hoped for?