Flag placement at Ferncliff remembers ‘sacrifices our veterans made’

About 40 people, as young as age 4 and including businesses, made a quick time of it at the four sections containing veteran graves. The response had Marilyn Knize, who works in family services and programs and events at Ferncliff, fighting back tears since there were only 15 volunteers a year ago, the first community volunteer effort since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s so nice to see this many people and all ages give up their Saturday morning to help us,” she said. “Veterans are integral to our identity and this is a way of keeping the spirit of Memorial Day alive.”

For the second consecutive year, a group from Springfield-based Werner Enterprises volunteered, dressed in matching blue shirts. Mark Kotschedoff, a Werner safety specialist, said nearly 20% of the organization’s employees are current military or veterans.

“It’s a good way to give back to show our appreciation since many of these people gave up everything so we can have our way of life,” said Kotschedoff, whose father served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Werner employee Shawn Cummins is a U.S. Air Force veteran and was among its 12 volunteers. Cummins and his spouse, who also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday, look for ways to give back to the community each weekend, and this especially fulfilled that desire.

The meaning of Memorial Day can be lost among having a day off work or school, picnics and cookouts and swimming pool openings, and Cummins hopes the flags are a reminder of why people have these freedoms.

“Take a moment to remember the sacrifices our veterans made,” Cummins said.

Teresa Parrett of Springfield recalls laying flowers in Ferncliff more than 20 years ago, noticing volunteers placing the flags and wanted to be part of it. She’s come out with family members ever since and had granddaughter Elizabeth Craig and great grandson Isaac Fields, age 4, helping out.

She felt it was important as both she and her late husband and Air Force veteran Barry Parrett, who is interred at Ferncliff, had many family members who served in the military.

Craig, who is finishing her freshman year at Springfield High, wanted to recognize her family’s military legacy this way and plans to continue devoting a May Saturday morning annually to help.

“We have a lot of family members come out when they can. I’d like to see more kids involved in volunteering,” said Parrett, who plans to follow this by attending Springfield’s Memorial Day Parade on May 27.

Volunteers who had family members who were veterans interred at Ferncliff but not buried in one of the four veterans sections were also welcome to place a flag on their loved ones’ graves.

Ferncliff was opened in 1863 during the Civil War. Among the reasons it was created was to be a resting place for those who died in that war and was along the National Road, filling a need as the city grew and its other cemeteries reached capacity.

“We’ve always had a special place in our culture and community for honoring veterans,” Knize said. “That was our original mission and even today, to serve the community by placing flags along the fences around the property.”

Along with the 3,200 graves along the four sections, there are several stone tablets in the annex recognizing the major wars the U.S. fought in.

Ferncliff also does a special ceremony for Veterans Day in November with a roll call of the veterans buried there.

Knize said the public is welcome to visit Ferncliff to see the veterans areas, especially with all the flags, but to also take in the peaceful ambiance of the 220-acre grounds. Ferncliff is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“We welcome the community to our pretty, serene grounds,” she said.