First weekend of spring brings several event choices in Springfield area

Nicholas Clay in concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Singer-songwriter Nicholas Clay, who has worked with Grammy Award-winning artists and featured in commercials and films, will play a set of true story-telling songs. Admission is free.

Epic Karaoke

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Epic sound, lighting and memories are part of Epic Karaoke with host Horton Hobbs. Admission is free.

Music Bingo Night

When: 8 p.m.

Location: Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits, 2369 Upper Valley Pike

Description: Free to play music bingo with $10 prizes given every round.

Saturday, March 21

Clark County Antique Show

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike

Description: Several dealers will have a variety of antiques, collectibles, fine jewelry, furniture and more. Admission is $3 cash at the door.

Community-wide Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd.

Description: A community-wide event for kids to age 12 to hunt for Easter Eggs in age-appropriate areas. There will also be bounce houses, games and food. Admission is free but sign up at TICKETS. Candy will be provided to the first 500 kids. Admission is free.

BTS album release party

When: 3-7 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Fans of K-pop band BTS will celebrate its comeback album with a release party. The event will include cup sleeves and freebies from different K-pop groups in the area, mingle with BTS Army members, random play dance, raffle prizes and BTS songs on repeat.

Easter Bunny appearance

When: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

Description: The Easter Bunny will appear for photo ops and to meet the kids.

Salute to the Arts Benefit Auction

When: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts Center and Conference Ctr., 275 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: The Springfield Arts Council will present an evening of live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, live performances, raffles, an awards program and reveal of the Summer Arts Festival lineup. Tickets cost $90 each.

Joe Waters in concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Blues musician Joe Waters, winner of the Telluride Blues Challenge, will sing with a world-weary voice, play guitar and harmonica. Admission is free.

Indie rock concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A night of regional indie rock featuring The Famous Recipe, Scuzzy Wayne and Empire Pool. Tickets cost $10.25.

Pleasant Street Blues Band concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Disabled American Veterans Club, 2410 Mechanicsburg Rd.

Description: Pleasant Street Blues Band will play cover versions of hits from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. No cover charge.

‘80s-‘90s Dance Party

When: 8 p.m.

Location: Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits, 2369 Upper Valley Pike

Description: Turn back time to the 1980s and 1990s with DJ Frost.

Sunday, March 22

Clark County Antique Show

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike

Description: Several dealers will have a variety of antiques, collectibles, fine jewelry, furniture and more. Admission is $3 cash at the door.