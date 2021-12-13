Firefighters work to put out blaze at Springfield Twp. house, cause not clear

The cause of a house fire in Springfield Twp. Monday morning isn’t clear.
Firefighters from multiple agencies were working to put out a fire in the 1700 block of Fairfield Pike.
Heavy smoke could be seen from a few miles away and flames were coming from the house’s roof.
An adult and two children live at the home, but were not at the house at the time of the fire, said Springfield Twp. Fire Chief Dave Nangle.
No injuries were reported.
Fairfield Pike will be closed between U.S. 68 and Springfield Xenia Road as crews work to extinguish the flames and investigate the fire.
Firefighters from Springfield Twp., Hustead and Pitchin responded the scene.
