Firefighter seriously injured in house fire back in Springfield, undergoing rehab

A Springfield firefighter who injured his neck after he apparently fell down the stairs while evacuating a burning house is out of the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation.
Firefighter James “Rob” Baise was released Friday from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to Valerie Lough, community information coordinator for the city of Springfield.
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division was dispatched around 2 p.m. Sept. 25 after an electrical issue sparked a fire at 603 Rice St., Chief Brian Miller said previously.
Crews evacuated the building after a sudden increase in temperature, which is when Baise was injured. Once other firefighters realized Baise did not make it out, they re-entered, found him at the base of the stairs and pulled him out.
He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries initially deemed critical, but he made steady improvement since then, the chief said.
He is now at a local facility in Springfield, but it is not clear when he will be able to return to work.
Capt. Derek Shenefield and firefighters Kevin Whalen, Nick Woolever and Colton Harsh were taken to Springfield Regional Medical after suffering smoke inhalation and exposure to high heat. They have all returned to work, Lough said.
Four adults and a dog escaped the house fire before crews arrived. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
