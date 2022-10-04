Firefighter seriously injured in house fire back in Springfield, undergoing rehab

He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries initially deemed critical, but he made steady improvement since then, the chief said.

He is now at a local facility in Springfield, but it is not clear when he will be able to return to work.

Capt. Derek Shenefield and firefighters Kevin Whalen, Nick Woolever and Colton Harsh were taken to Springfield Regional Medical after suffering smoke inhalation and exposure to high heat. They have all returned to work, Lough said.

Four adults and a dog escaped the house fire before crews arrived. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby