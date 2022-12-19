Firefighter injured in Clark County house fire

A firefighter sustained injuries Sunday night while fighting a house fire in western Clark County.
The fire was reported about 8 p.m. at a house behind a business in the 3700 block of National Road (U.S. Route 40) near Cherry Drive in Springfield Twp. just west of the Springfield city limits.
An emergency medical squad treated the injured firefighter, who then was transported by ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
The firefighter reportedly came around the back of a fire truck and his head struck a ladder.
Route 40 was shut down in the area near Business Equipment Co. as firefighters worked to get the house fire under control.
Firefighters were ordered out of the building when conditions were deemed unsafe.
In addition to Springfield Twp. firefighters, first responders from Bethel and German townships and the city of Springfield assisted at the scene.
Gary Stroede lives nearby and said his dog started barking when he looked outside and saw the back of the 1.5-story house already engulfed in flames.