Fire damages at least 3 Clark County trailer homes

Fire damages at least 5 Clark County trailer homes

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

At least five trailer homes were damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon in Pike Twp. in Clark County.

The fire happened in the Honey Creek Mobile Home Park off Marquart Road near Ohio 235 in western Clark County.

One trailer home ignited initially, according to initial reports, and two trailers subsequently caught fire. Two others later were damaged by flames.

Firefighters from Pike Twp. received mutual aid help from German and Bethel Twps. Firefighters were still on the scene at 5:10 p.m.

The fire started at 7 Todd Lee Drive in the park.

Two trailer homes were destroyed in the fire, and three others were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

