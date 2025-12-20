Couple opens new bookstore in Urbana

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable finding a good book and a cozy spot in the store to read it. We hope to get the right book in the right hands and allow people to see themselves and understand others in the books that they read,” Flowers said, explaining they are an intentional community bookstore with a focus on developing relationships and supporting customers.

Flowers said she had always wanted to own a bookstore and her husband wanted to own a business. She said they did a lot of research and planning, joined the American Booksellers Association (ABA), visited other independent bookstores and met with the owners, and met with local agencies including the Champaign Economic Partnership, the Chamber of Commerce and the SBDC.

“Books bring me joy and calm, and I want to share that with others. As a former teacher, promoting literacy is very important to me. I love being able to bring my community together,” Christina said.

“I love my wife and we get to do this together. I love the idea of a community bookstore where all are seen, heard and appreciated. It allows me to be creative. It allows me to connect with my community,” Don said.

As for the name, Flowers said it was important to them to be a “bright light” in the community where everyone feels welcomed, loved and can find happiness in their days.

“What better way to do that than with sunshine,“ she said.

The shop offers a curated selection of books in all areas, as well as new and used books.

The couple has had several pop-up sales through the spring and summer to promote the opening of their new bookstore and ask others for book requests and genre preferences. Flowers said they’ve had an “overwhelming amount of support for our dream” and they can’t wait to share it with others.

As for the future of the store, Flowers said they have plans such as serving herbal teas, monthly events such as books clubs, book signings and book craft nights, supporting local authors with author events, and are open to ideas from customers.

Flowers said they hope to be a beloved stop for anyone visiting Urbana and an anchor that draws others to the community.

The closest bookstores are Dark Star Books & Comics in Yellow Springs and Indigo and Co Books in Piqua.

For more information, visit sunshinebooknook.com or www.facebook.com/SunshineBookNook.