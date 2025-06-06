Farmers Market in Springfield to reopen for season with weekly attractions, themes

The market is located at 117 S. Fountain Ave. in the area known as North Market Alley, located between the Heritage Center of Clark County and Myers Market. Admission is free.

“The market brings our community together in a way unlike any other event and provides a serene atmosphere with a diverse group of vendors,” said Farmers Market manager Kendra Burnside “The market is the perfect place to unwind with live music, local food options and a growing calendar of free, family-friendly experiences.”

There will be four theme days with free activities include Dairy Day (June 7) with free samples of milk and cookies from vendors, a cow milking simulator and a live cow onsite; Cookout at the Market (July 5) will have free samples of grilled meats from market vendors, live music and lawn games; Flower Fest (July 26) featuring flower crafts with market flowers and OSU Master Gardeners to answer questions; and Pumpkin Party (Sept. 20) offering free pumpkin painting with market pumpkins, pumpkin-flavored items and games like pumpkin ring toss.

A new addition is a family day the second Saturday of each month through September in partnership with Clark County Public Library. These will include a morning story time at 9:30 a.m. followed by an educational activity at 11:30 and book mobile onsite. Other weeks will include attractions from cooking demonstrations to community art projects and more.

Also this year, the Farmers Market will offer food assistance programs including WIC, Senior Bucks, Produce Perks and its EBT Matching Program. The EBT Matching Program is 100 percent sustained through community sponsorships, Burnside said.

The Crabill Family Foundation is the EBT Community Sponsor.

“This program provides extra dollars to use at the market for individuals and families receiving SNAP benefits in our community,” she said.

For more information or updates on the Farmers Market, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldFarmMarket/.