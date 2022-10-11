BreakingNews
OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton
Fairfield man walking from home to the Reds stadium to raise money

News
By
46 minutes ago
Eric Judd wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man is making the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

The goal is to raise at least $5,000 to support the special needs athletes for the complex named in honor of the Ol’ Lefthander, the late Joe Nuxhall.

“We love the creativity and dedication that our supporters show for our mission, and this is about as unique as it gets,” said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation, which manages the miracle league fields and other projects in the name of Joe Nuxhall.

While Judd is walking from his home in Fairfield to the Reds home stadium, Ben Otto, of Hamilton, walked the 20-plus miles to Great American Ball Park to honor Tom Alf, and raise money for the Nuxhall Miracle League. He raised $1,000.

ExploreRead Rick McCrabb's story on how a former Butler County educator inspired this man to walk from Hamilton to the Reds stadium in 2021

As of 11 a.m. today, Judd was near Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, which is just under 7 miles from Great American Ball Park. Judd anticipates arriving at the ballpark at around 2:30 p.m. today

To support Judd in raising money for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, visit his GoFundMe page at gofund.me/d6b92a5b.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

