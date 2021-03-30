Exchange Club of Springfield, Clark State establish manufacturing scholarship

Fred Dillon joined the Exchange Club in 1957. He served as president in 1968, 1981 and in 2000, at age 90, the release stated. As the owner of Dillon Manufacturing, he created the Exchange Club Foundation of Springfield, which has donated nearly $500,000 since 2003 to local organizations and funded the club’s Exchange Projects of Service.

“Mr. Dillion exemplified the Exchange Club mission to inspire communities to become better places to live. He was passionate about education and the manufacturing industry,” Overholser said.

Dillon graduated from Ohio State University, was a member of the Kappa Phi Kappa Fraternity, former member of National Management Association and American Society of Tool Engineers, member of Clark County Hearing and Speech Association, and charter member of the Springfield and Clark County Community Hospital Association, the release stated.