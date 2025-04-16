Excellence in Teaching: Springfield educator Adams has passion for preschool

Adams and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award April 21. The 37th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, First Energy, The Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership and Meijer.

Each recipient will be introduced and will give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients will receive a $1,250 check, a recognition plaque, an engraved paperweight and proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Adams’ biggest light signaling that she was moving in the right direction of her passion for teaching happened when she was placed for her first classroom observation at Lincoln Elementary.

“Right away, I knew I was meant for this career, and Springfield City School District was exactly where I wanted to make a positive impact on children’s lives,” she said. “In just a short amount of time being exposed to the environment, I could feel the need from every child. I could feel that I was important. I realized I was in a spot where I could help make a difference, and that feeling never left me.”

Adams, who has also taught kindergarten and one year of first grade, said she loves teaching early childhood and that it’s her passion.

“As an early childhood educator, you have the opportunity to form the thoughts, beliefs, and views about school for the students and their families. If every child leaves my classroom with the feeling of love, feeling a part of a school family, feeling their voice is important, a love for learning, and the confidence to try something even if they are not successful the first time, then I have succeeded,” she said.

Inspired by her connections to students and families and the differences they can make together, Adams said she loves to teach the whole child, including their family.

“As a teacher, we have the opportunity to change the day for someone, change an outlook, change an attitude, change a trajectory for a child or a family. All we have to do is provide a positive and loving environment where everyone feels safe to take a chance, ask for help, take a risk and believe in themselves,” she said.

Adams said receiving the Excellence in Teaching award is a huge honor that validates her love for Springfield schools and years of service, as well as the families and colleagues she has met and taught alongside through the years. She said teaching is all about relationships, those inside and outside of the classroom, and that teachers can leave a lasting impact on students of all ages.

Adams earned her undergraduate degree from Urbana University and her master’s in early childhood education from Wright State University.

2025 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the first story in a four-day series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award.