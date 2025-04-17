Excellence in Teaching: Shawnee educator Lloyd called to teach middle school

Lloyd and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award April 21. The 37th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, First Energy, The Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership and Meijer.

Each recipient will be introduced and will give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients will receive a $1,250 check, a recognition plaque, an engraved paperweight and proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Lloyd said she did not choose to teach seventh grade history — rather it chose her. She always thought she wanted to teach elementary school, with second grade being her preferred grade level, until she was offered a fifth/seventh grade position.

“After my first year, I was hooked — middle school was where I belonged," she said. “A lot of people think middle schoolers are more challenging than other grade levels, and it can be, but I think all grade levels have their share of challenges.”

Lloyd said teaching is one of the most challenging yet rewarding professions, especially middle school.

“However, I feel that teaching at the 7th/8th grade level for so many years has kept me young at heart. Over the years it has also taught me to be a more patient person,” she said, explaining that teaching at the school her daughters attended also allowed them to spend time together in a way working parents are not able.

Throughout the years, Lloyd has taught English/Language Arts, social studies and science, and elective classes such as technology, typing, FUSE (which is a STEM class), and world cultures.

Her favorite part about being a teacher is making connections with students. She said they also inspire her, along with her colleagues.

“It might sound cliche, but teaching does affect the future. Certain subjects may spark an interest in a student’s mind; then that student goes on to pursue a career because of that subject,” Lloyd said. “In addition, teachers also help their students with things such as good learning strategies and study habits, critical thinking skills, social-emotional growth, leadership, cooperation, etc.”

Lloyd said she can’t believe she’s receiving this award, especially since she works with an “amazing” team of teachers.

“This award helps validate that someone has recognized and valued all of my hard work, that I must be doing something right, and that this truly is the profession I was called to do in my life,” she said.

Lloyd earned her master’s degree in teacher leadership from the University of Dayton.

2025 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the second story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Award.