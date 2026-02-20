Breaking: Ex-boyfriend set to go to trial 10 years after Springfield woman’s murder

Bill Lackey/Staff

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Springfield more than 10 years ago is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Thomas Albert is facing aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence charges in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Candance Prunty at her Mulberry Street home in October 2015.

Thomas Albert is scheduled to go to trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Candance Prunty, on March 9, 2026. Photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Ex-boyfriend of slain Springfield woman indicted on murder charges

She was found shot in the head and neck after she didn’t get her three sons from school, according to a police report.

Since Albert’s indictment in August 2021, his trial has been scheduled more than six different times.

As of Friday, his trial is set to begin on March 9.

During a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brian Driscoll granted three motions submitted by the defense, according to court documents.

The motions were for transcripts from hearings on May 8, 2024, and July 15, 2024, a supplemental discovery request and for a DNA expert.

“The court grants the motion for a DNA expert and will make funds available so long as it can be done before the March 9 trial date,” the court filing read.

