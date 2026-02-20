Ex-boyfriend set to go to trial 10 years after Springfield woman’s murder

He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Candance Prunty at her Mulberry Street home in October 2015.

She was found shot in the head and neck after she didn’t get her three sons from school, according to a police report.

Since Albert’s indictment in August 2021, his trial has been scheduled more than six different times.

As of Friday, his trial is set to begin on March 9.

During a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brian Driscoll granted three motions submitted by the defense, according to court documents.

The motions were for transcripts from hearings on May 8, 2024, and July 15, 2024, a supplemental discovery request and for a DNA expert.

“The court grants the motion for a DNA expert and will make funds available so long as it can be done before the March 9 trial date,” the court filing read.