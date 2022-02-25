Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

There are several events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend, including a blood drive at the Father Paul Vieson Center in New Carlisle. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
There are several events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend, including a blood drive at the Father Paul Vieson Center in New Carlisle. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
6 minutes ago

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend:

Springfield Church Black History Program

Trinity AME Church, 554 Selma Road in Springfield, will host its 16th annual Black History program virtually on Zoom at noon on Saturday.

The program will feature comedian Mark Gregor, who does clean comedy, along with other presentations.

There is a donation of $15. Registration is required. To register and for more information, call 937-215-0701.

Salvation Army Dodgeball Tournament

The Salvation Army’s Nocturnal Fury Dodgeball Tournament will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The cost is $20 a player. There are a minimum of six players and maximum of 10 players on each team for ages 15 and older.

The registration deadline has already passed, but the community is encouraged to attend to watch the tournament.

Clark State Concert

ExploreOhio Supreme Court orders redistricting commission members to contempt hearing

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) will welcome Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique place for themselves in the music industry through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel, musical theater, and rich original compositions.

Tickets range from $25 to $46 and are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office at 937-328-3874.

The PAC is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave. All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in all areas of the venue, regardless of vaccination status.

New Carlisle/Medway Blood Drive

The Father Paul Vieson Center’s monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 West Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

The Bethel Community Church blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

All registered donors will receive the “Giving is Good - Donate Today” bright green T-shirt that’s available through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the return of spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The Community Blood center continues to be impacted of COVID-19 and blood types are in low supply. CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. CBC needs new platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

ExploreRussian attack: Wright-Patt remains on heightened security posture

Blood donation requirements are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is located at the former New Moorefield UMC building.

For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Clark County Historical Society Volunteer Meeting

The Clark County Historical Society is looking for volunteers who would like to get involved at the Crabill Homestead. The house will be open to the public on the second weekend of every month (Saturday and Sunday) from 1 to 5 p.m. from April through October with lots of wonderful events and activities planned.

For those interested in joining the volunteer team to help throughout the open season, there will be an informational meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Heritage Center in the Crabill Discovery Hall.

For questions, email clarkcountyhistory@heritagecenter.us or call 937-324-0657.

In Other News
1
Clifton Opera House to open new season Saturday
2
Springfield man indicted following death of struck pedestrian
3
How the conflict in Ukraine will impact local communities
4
Former Ohio GOP chair makes pitch to be party’s U.S. Senate nominee
5
Greater Springfield partnership honors years of economic redevelopment...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top