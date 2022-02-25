Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Salvation Army Dodgeball Tournament

The Salvation Army’s Nocturnal Fury Dodgeball Tournament will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The cost is $20 a player. There are a minimum of six players and maximum of 10 players on each team for ages 15 and older.

The registration deadline has already passed, but the community is encouraged to attend to watch the tournament.

Clark State Concert

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) will welcome Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique place for themselves in the music industry through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel, musical theater, and rich original compositions.

Tickets range from $25 to $46 and are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office at 937-328-3874.

The PAC is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave. All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in all areas of the venue, regardless of vaccination status.

New Carlisle/Medway Blood Drive

The Father Paul Vieson Center’s monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 West Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

The Bethel Community Church blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

All registered donors will receive the “Giving is Good - Donate Today” bright green T-shirt that’s available through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the return of spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The Community Blood center continues to be impacted of COVID-19 and blood types are in low supply. CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. CBC needs new platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

Blood donation requirements are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is located at the former New Moorefield UMC building.

For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Clark County Historical Society Volunteer Meeting

The Clark County Historical Society is looking for volunteers who would like to get involved at the Crabill Homestead. The house will be open to the public on the second weekend of every month (Saturday and Sunday) from 1 to 5 p.m. from April through October with lots of wonderful events and activities planned.

For those interested in joining the volunteer team to help throughout the open season, there will be an informational meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Heritage Center in the Crabill Discovery Hall.

For questions, email clarkcountyhistory@heritagecenter.us or call 937-324-0657.