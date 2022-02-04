Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Church Free Movie

The Springfield Church of Christ will be offering a free movie matinee for all ages at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The movie Overcomer, about how a town, a young coach and a young girl overcome some major obstacles, will be shown in the church fellowship hall at 1620 Buck Creek Lane in Springfield.

For more information, contact Bill Warax at the church office 937-322-7207.

Urbana Bowling Fundraiser

The Urbana Junior After Prom Parent Organization is hosting a bowling fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest Bowl, 826 Scioto St. in Urbana.

There will be raffle baskets and 50/50. The cost is $30 per couple and registration starts at 5:30 p.m. To reserve a lane, contact Amy Sherman at 937-215-0528.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s food pantry, the Falconland Market, which is located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit the district’s website or social media accounts.

Champaign County Museum History Event

In recognition of Black History Month, Marty Reich and Dan Walter will present a program about local jazz history at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

The presentation will begin with a discussion of the library of 8,000 78 RPM jazz records collected by Ken Hulsizer and once housed in Urbana. On display will be a dual turntable, recently donated by Pat and Patsy Thackery to the museum, that was custom made for Hulsizer about 1936 when he operated a club on Scioto Street. The turntable was used again, once the records were moved to 12 1/2 Monument Square, when Hulsizer would entertain jazz musicians, many of whom had played on his rare recordings, a catalogue of which will be on display.

Reich and Walter will also feature photos and information about local jazz musicians such as Harry Stevens as well as various dance bands that played in Champaign County and the surrounding area.

Springfield Author Book Launch

Nancy Flinchbaugh will host a book launch for her new novel, Revelation in the Roots: Emerald Isle, at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

The author will read from the book and give a short talk. Musical acts USS Jammers and Dean Simms will perform starting at 2:45 p.m. Books will be available for purchase. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. The event will also be live streamed at www.firstbaptistspringfield.org.

The book, published on Jan. 3, is about the Magnificent and Marvelous Book Club (the MAMs) returning in this adventure to explore their Irish roots. Flinchbaugh wrote this book as an exercise in hope while grappling with racial and political divisions. Her previously published books include Revelation in the Cave, Revelation at the Labyrinth, the memoir Letters from the Earth, and Awakening: A contemplative Primer on Learning to Sit.

For more information, visit the author on Facebook.