Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Autumn Trails Stable, an equine-assisted services center in Springfield, hosts its fifth annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Saint Paris Pike in Springfield.

The breakfast is to support the stable’s participants this coming spring. ATS has a big goal of doubling attendance this year, with all proceeds going to their Therapeutic Riding, Taking the Reins and Veteran & First Responder programs.

Cost is $10 per adult and $6 for seniors and children, with children under 2 eating for free. ATS will also be selling tickets for several raffle items and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information about Autumn Trails Stable or to become a volunteer, visit the website at www.autumntrailsstable.com.

Annual Civil War symposium

The Clark County Historical Society hosts its 12th Annual Springfield Civil War Symposium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be held via Zoom and cover subjects like John Brown’s “Holy War,” US Colored Troops, Slave Refugee Camps, and the Emancipation Proclamation from four Civil War historians and authors. Guest speakers include Dennis E. Frye, retired chief historian at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park; Dr. Nicole Etcheson, professor of history at Ball State University; Dr. Amy Murrell Taylor, professor of history at the University of Kentucky; and Dr. Thomas Taylor, professor of history at Wittenberg University.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for members and free for students. The Heritage Center will also be hosting a Civil War book sale through March 12. To register, visit https://cutt.ly/CWS22. For questions, call 937-324-0657.

Pennsylvania House Museum tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be reopening for the year from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours.

The cost is a $10 donation and $3 for children.

Graham Schools food pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Mercy Health mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at New Carlisle Community Health Center, 106 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No-cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.