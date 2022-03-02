Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in March: Here’s how to sign up

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Clark, Champaign and Greene county locations in March.
The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.
Locations in March include the following:
- Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: March 2 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn. Call 937-328-8100 for an appointment.
- Clark County Public Library-Houston Branch: March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5 W. Jamestown Road in South Charleston.
- New Carlisle Community Health Center: March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 N. main St. in New Carlisle.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center: March 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
- Restored Life Ministries: March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1117 Innisfallen Ave. in Springfield.
- Champaign County Health District: March 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center.
- St. Paris Family Medicine: March 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 114B Springfield St. in St. Paris.
- Clark County Public Library-Main: March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.
- Lakeview IGA-New Carlisle: March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 534 N. Main St. in New Carlisle.
- Walgreens: March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2609 E. Main St. in Springfield.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
