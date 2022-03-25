Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark County Public Library-Main Branch, 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeview IGA-New Carlisle, 534 N. Main St. in New Carlisle.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walgreens, 2609 E. Main St. in Springfield.

New Carlisle blood drives

The Victory Church community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 9025 Bellefontaine Road in New Carlisle.

Explore Vietnam Veterans Day of Remembrance ceremony to return

The Medway Church community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

The Father Paul Vieson Center monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Donors will receive the new green “Giving is Good” T-shirt through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Everyone who registers to donate during March will be entered in the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” drawing for a “Final Four” of grand prizes, including a big screen (70-inch) TV, a Weber grill, a YETI cooler and a Solo Stove.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022, and to consider donating platelet, plasma or double red cell donors.

Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name. Past CBC donors are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Family & Youth Initiatives fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus Council 3724 is hosting a fundraiser dinner for Family & Youth Initiatives in New Carlisle from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mary Help of Christians in Fairborn.

Explore Clark State selected as regional police officer training center

The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children 16 and under with a maximum of $40 per family (two adults and children). It will include a pulled pork dinner with au gratin potatoes, green beans, salad, German chocolate cake and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at bloomwithfyi.eventbrite.com.

Attendees can play bingo to win prizes and can purchase $1 raffle tickets for a mystery prize. FYI staff members and volunteers will also give updates on its four programs during the dinner, including its Parenting Network, Real Life Teen Choices, Mentoring Program and the Community Garden.

For more information on the dinner or about FYI, visit www.fyiohio.org or call 937-845-0403.

Clark State PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) presents “The Ten Tenors — Love Is in The Air” at 8 p.m. Saturday. Patrons will enjoy love songs by the 10 Aussies and their 10-part harmonies. Tickets cost $30-60, plus fees. They are available at ticketmaster.com.

Church food pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is at the former New Moorefield UMC building. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.