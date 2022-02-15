Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at High Street United Methodist Church. The feature speaker will be Laura Baxter of Project Women who will talk about homelessness in Springfield. This meeting is open and free to the public.

Champaign Library Book Talk

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host a Tuesday Book Talk at 7 p.m. tonight. The in-person discussion will be about the book, “Around the World in 80 Days” by Jules Verne. Copies of the book are available at the library or as eBooks or eAudiobooks from Ohio Digital Library or Hoopla.

Warder Center Tutoring

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St. in Springfield, will host two February workshops for tutors from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday, Feb. 16. The center has three adults, nine children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor. To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Springfield Church Food Pantry

Christ Church Drive Through Food Pantry will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until food is all distributed, on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 409 E. High St. in Springfield.

Mechanicsburg Library Story Time

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host a story time for ages two to five from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. There will be a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served, and donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Urbana Blood Drive

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

All registered donors receive the “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Explore Horace Mann Elementary to use 3D printer to help advance STEM education

United Way Learning Session

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties will host a live learning session, “Understanding Human Trafficking: The Intersections & Complexities” at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. This one-hour virtual event will be co-facilitated by a team of survivor leaders who are experts in the anti-human trafficking movement. The session will provide an overview of the issue of human trafficking, as well as information on how to combat it strategically and collectively in the community. To register, visit United Way’s website.

Comedy Theater Auditions

Open auditions for the comedy “Dearly Beloved” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Hoban Hall of St. Raphael Church, 225 E. High St. Roles are available for seven women and four men. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Springfield Civic Theatre will present the comedy April 7-9 at the John Legend Theater. The comedy is about the antics of three feuding sisters who attempt to pull off a high society wedding for one sister’s daughter in a small Texas town full of eccentrics. For more information, contact the director Kathleen Day at kadaysg8@gmail.com.

Champaign Safety Council Meeting

The Champaign County Safety Council Meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom. For more information, visit the visitor’s bureau website.

Springfield Church Drive-Thru Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, Feb. 17. The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Beef Quality Assurance Certification Class

The Ohio State – Champaign County Extension will host a beef quality assurance certification from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at the Champaign County Community Center. This certification, which is good for three years, is required by many retailers and packers. To register, visit go.osu.edu/champaignbqa.