Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

There are several events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this week, including the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit that will be at St. Paris Family Medicine. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
16 minutes ago

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this week:

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at St. Paris Family Medicine, 114B Springfield St. in St. Paris, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Springfield Church Blood Drive

The First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Those that donate will receive the new green “Giving is Good” t-shirt through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Everyone who registers to donate during March will be entered in the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” drawing for a “Final Four” of grand prizes, including a big screen (70-inch) TV, a Weber grill, a YETI cooler and a Solo Stove.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022, and to consider donating platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information, call the Church Office at (937) 322-2527.

