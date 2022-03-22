Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

Springfield Church Blood Drive

The First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Those that donate will receive the new green “Giving is Good” t-shirt through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Everyone who registers to donate during March will be entered in the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” drawing for a “Final Four” of grand prizes, including a big screen (70-inch) TV, a Weber grill, a YETI cooler and a Solo Stove.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022, and to consider donating platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information, call the Church Office at (937) 322-2527.