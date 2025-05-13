Enon woman gets 12 years in prison for 2024 fatal crash in Springfield Twp.

Breaking: Former Super Bowl MVP joins Central State coaching staff

An Enon woman will spend at least 12 years in prison for a fatal crash south of Springfield in April 2025.

Katharine Holder, 39, pleaded guilty this month to aggravated vehicular homicide and three counts of aggravated vehicular assault in connection with the Springfield Twp. crash. She was ordered to spend 12 to 15 years in prison.

Holder was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Fairfield Pike on April 25, 2024 when she ran a red light at the U.S. 68 intersection and crashed into a northbound 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by Ryan Botkin, 44. Botkin was killed and his wife and their two children were injured in the crash.

The impact caused the Jeep to go off the left side of the road, and the Toyota went off the right side before overturning.

Botkin was flown to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, troopers said at the time.

An adult passenger in the Toyota also was taken to Springfield Regional with serious injuries, and two children in the Toyota, a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Holder was uninjured.

According to a statement of facts from the highway patrol, Holder “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and her eyes were bloodshot and glossy.” OSHP said she was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred, but she denied any alcohol consumption.

A field sobriety test showed signs of impairment, according to the document, and Holder refused a breathalyzer test. Per a warrant, Holder underwent a blood draw.

Holder’s driver’s license was ordered suspended for 20 years and she was conveyed to the Ohio State Penitentiary in Orient.

