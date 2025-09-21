Emily K. Kulow named Project Woman executive director

“When this opportunity came around, I was really excited. Project Woman is an agency that does well and has a lasting legacy I’m proud to be a part of,” Kulow said.

She replaces Andrew Rigsbee, who served as interim director following the departure of Laura Baxter in March. Baxter was Project Woman’s executive director for 13 years. Project Woman is a nonprofit domestic crisis and rape crisis center dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by providing services and programs to protect, educate and empower. It has served the Springfield community for more than 50 years.

Kulow previously had positions in northeast Ohio and Columbus, most recently serving as director of mobile advocacy and meaningful access at the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, where she oversaw a state-wide project connecting survivors with housing, healthcare and holistic advocacy options.

Her skills are diverse, and she wanted to go back into a domestic services program. One of her goals is making Project Woman survivor-focused. She’s aware that there were several hundred cases in 2024 served through the Project Woman’s hotline, legal and shelter services.

“This program is very strong in trauma-influenced care for survivors, which is important to me,” said Kulow. “This community is very supportive with funders and donors who want to support it.”

The majority of Project Woman funding comes from state and federal sources, and Kulow said recent cuts didn’t affect Project Woman, which she added is fortunate to have community support. She plans continued advocacy and making sure residents know Project Woman’s services are free and available. She’s impressed with the Springfield community so far and its giving nature.

“Our services are not changing and we’ll be doing everything in our powers to support survivors,” said Kulow.