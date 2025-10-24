Election 2025: 4 candidates running for 2 Springfield Twp. Trustee seats

Tim Foley is the other township trustee on the board of three, and his term expires at the end of 2027. The township’s fiscal officer, Mark Smith, will also be up for reelection in 2027.

Dan Detrick

Detrick was appointed in July to fill James Scoby’s seat when he died before his term expired. “I was honored to step in to complete his term. During this time, I gained great appreciation for what our trustees do for our community,” Detrick said. “I started to contribute to this important work. I want to continue to work alongside other elected officials to provide for our township.”

Detrick is a local business owner, which he said has given him useful skills in listening and being fair and open-minded. He said he is also knowledgeable on financial responsibility.

In line with this, Detrick said fiscal responsibility is his top priority and he wants to continue the “responsible management of the budget so that we remain financially stable.”

Detrick would also prioritize public safety and infrastructure by continuing fire and EMS services and prioritizing road maintenance and repair, he said.

He plans to “listen well to the concerns of my neighbors” and represent concerns to others on the board, he said.

Detrick is a Shawnee High School graduate and has a business management degree from East Tennessee State University. He is a district salesman at Automotive Color & Supply.

His community involvement has included being an automotive body shop advisor at the former Joint Vocational School, and officer at Indian Valley Tennis Association and participation in multiple churches.

David Nangle

Nangle, who has lived most of his adult life in the township, said residents are ready for a new voice with fresh ideas. He is Springfield Twp.’s fire chief.

Safety services, road work and relationships are his top priorities, he said. He plans to address staffing issues in the fire department and gain additional funding for the township’s deputy.

Nangle said he plans to find a solution to the costs of the road department maintaining new housing developments. He also would have an open dialogue with city and county leaders to address language in the Cooperative Economic Development Agreement (CEDA). He said the intent of the CEDA was for business and industrial properties, not residential properties as it’s currently being used.

The CEDA is an economic deal between the city of Springfield and Springfield Twp.. It was put in place in 1999 and expires in 2050. It was signed by township trustees, city commissioners and county commissioners.

When the CEDA was implemented, property that was annexed from a township would become detached from that township. Laws have changed since then, and annexed land is no longer detached.

“I am deeply committed to being a strong advocate for the citizens of Springfield Twp.,” Nangle said. “Right now, I am one voice but with your support, I can be the voice of our community, I will work tirelessly to represent your concerns, protect your interests and make decisions that serve the well-being of our families and neighborhoods.”

Nangle is a graduate of Springfield South and continued his education at Clark State Community College, Sinclair Community College, the Ohio Fire Academy and the National Fire Academy. He is battalion chief at the Harrison Twp. Fire Department, where he’s been for 24 years. He has been with the Springfield Twp. Fire Department since 1987.

Nangle was the union president for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3552 for 16 years and was the assistant football couch for Shawnee Little Braves.

John Roeder

Roeder, who was elected in 2018, is a lifelong Springfield Twp. resident, and said he is looking toward the future of township residents and the community.

Roeder was the township’s fire chief for 13 years and a member of the fire department for more than 45 years.

“I believe I have proven my commitment to Springfield Twp. and my desire to work for the citizens of the township,” Roeder said. “I vow to continue to put safety of the township and its citizens first. I will work with our fiscal officer and the other trustees to provide financial stability for our citizens.”

Safety, financial stability and continuing existing services are Roeder’s top priorities, he said.

The trustee said he initiated the process of having a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy to serve the township and will ensure that service continues. He said the township needs better snow removal equipment for the winter.

Roeder plans to work with the fiscal officer and trustees on finances and look for savings to ensure “we are not wasting tax dollars,” he said. Roeder also plans to wok with the road supervisor and monthly plan the work load.

Roeder graduated from Shawnee High School and attended Clark State Community College, as well as Edison Leadership Academy. He retired from First Energy after 42 years, having worked his way up to operations manager for Springfield.

He has served on the United Way selection committee and the advisory board for Clark State Community College’s fire service training center, and is currently on the board of directors for the Ohio Equine and Agricultural Association.

Ryan Ruf

Ruf is running because he feels the township “deserves more dedicated officials that aren’t doing what’s good for them, instead of what’s good for the people,” he said. He described himself as fair and honest and said he is running for the community rather than “my benefit or gains.”

Roads, first responders and putting an end “to the systematic pilfering of our township,” are his top three priorities. Ruf said he will work to better inform residents on tax levies supporting first responders. He said he will “put maximum effort into finding out more about the property agreement with the city,” referring to the CEDA, which he said was for commercial properties rather than residential as it is currently being used.

Ruf is a college graduate and is retired. He has been involved in Shawnee youth football and youth baseball.