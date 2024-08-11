Election 2024: Here are local issues that could appear on November ballot

Voters this fall will be asked not only to decide on national, state and local leadership, but also a slew of proposed school district property tax levies, income tax items and other ballot issues for their communities.
The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 5 general election was Wednesday afternoon.
The following levies and issues will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from their county boards of election.
Clark County
The Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center in November will ask voters, for a third time, to approve a school construction issue they twice previously rejected. The 1.4-mill levy would fund the local cost to build a nearly $90 million new facility with the state contributing 62% of the base $63 million building cost.
A 1.99 mill, 5-year property tax levy has also been proposed for Greenon Local Schools. The district would use the tax money for general permanent improvements, according to the Clark County Board of Elections. The levy, which would generate $746,518 annually, would fund the construction of a new transportation garage and multipurpose room at the current Greenon athletic facility.
Proposed ballot measures:
New Carlisle: Charter amendment regarding chickens at residential properties
Green Twp.: 0.5 mills additional, 5 years, EMS
Green Twp.: 1.5 mill renewal, 5 years, roads and bridges
Harmony Twp.: 2 mill renewal, 5 years, fire services
Moorefield Twp.: 1 mill renewal, 5 years, police services
Moorefield Twp.: 1 mill renewal, 5 years, road and bridge
Pleasant Twp.: 2 mill additional, 5 years, fire and EMS personnel
Pleasant Twp.: 2.1 mill renewal, 5 years, fire services
Springfield Twp.: 1 mill renewal, 5 years, fire protection services and operations
Springfield Twp.: 1 mill renewal, 5 years; providing ambulance service, emergency medical service
Springfield Twp.: 0.5 mill additional, 5 years, police
Springfield Twp.: 1 mill renewal, 5 years, roads and bridges
Springfield City School District: 7 mill renewal, 5 years, current expenses
Greenon Local School District: 1.99 mill additional, 5 years, general permanent improvements
Northeastern Local School District: 1% income tax additional, 10 years, current expenses
Southeastern Local School District: 3 mill renewal, 5 years, general permanent improvements
Tecumseh Local School District: 4 mill renewal, 5 years, improvements and renovations to school facilities
Tecumseh Local School District: 7 mill substitute, 10 years, providing for necessary requirements of the school district
Springfield-Clark Career Center Technology: 0.94 mill bond issue, 37 years; new construction, improvements, renovations
Green Fire District #2: 1 mill renewal, 5 years, fire protection
Bethel Twp. (unincorporated): 1 mill renewal, 5 years, fire protection
Bethel Twp. (unincorporated): 1.75 mill additional, 5 years, current expenses
German Twp. (unincorporated): 2 mill additional, 5 years, fire protection
Champaign County
Voters in Champaign County may be asked to decide on a 1% income tax for Graham Local School District, a 4 mill additional property tax levy for fire and EMS services in Mutual or a parks levy for Woodstock.
Proposed ballot measures:
Mechanicsburg: 2.5 mill renewal, 5 years, fire and EMS
St. Paris: 4 mill renewal, 5 years, street improvements
St. Paris: Electric and gas aggregation
Mutual: 4 mill additional, 5 years, fire and EMS
Woodstock: 2 mill additional, 5 years, parks and recreation
Goshen Twp.: 0.5 mill renewal, 5 years, Maple Grove Cemetery
Goshen Twp.: 4 mill additional, 5 years, fire and EMS
Jackson Twp.: 0.06 mill renewal, 5 years, road and bridge
Johnson Twp.: 1 mill renewal, 5 years, road improvements
Mad River Twp.: 1.5 mill renewal, 5 years, road improvements
Rush Twp.: 0.5 mill replacement, 5 years, cemetery
Union Twp.: 2 mill renewal, 5 years, road and bridge
Graham Local School District: 1% income tax, additional, 5 years
Triad Local School District: 0.5% income tax, renewal, 5 years
Mechanicsburg School District: 1.4 mill renewal, emergency, 10 years
Mechanicsburg School District: 1% income tax, renewal, 15 years
Mechanicsburg Public Library: 1 mill renewal, operating expenses, 5 years
NE Champaign Fire District: 4.5 mill replacement, fire and ambulance, 3 years