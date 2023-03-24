Dye Hard 5K Color Run seeks 1,000 participants to benefit Clark DD

Registration is open for the 5K in which participants get showered with colored powder while running or walking the route. It will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, on paved surfaces instead of the cross-country course.

“The purpose of the Dye Hard 5K is to raise awareness, friends and funds,” said race coordinator Melissa Baker. “This event is for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy while giving our community the opportunity to show they care about people who have a disability. Participants in the Dye Hard show their support for our most vulnerable citizens.”