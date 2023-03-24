Dye Hard 5K Color Run seeks 1,000 participants to benefit Clark DD

At least 1,000 participants and 200 volunteers are expected to participate in the annual Dye Hard 5K Color Run this year, an event benefitting Developmental Disabilities of Clark County.
Registration is open for the 5K in which participants get showered with colored powder while running or walking the route. It will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, on paved surfaces instead of the cross-country course.
“The purpose of the Dye Hard 5K is to raise awareness, friends and funds,” said race coordinator Melissa Baker. “This event is for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy while giving our community the opportunity to show they care about people who have a disability. Participants in the Dye Hard show their support for our most vulnerable citizens.”
Prizes will be awarded to the overall top finishers and winners of each age group. People with developmental disabilities will participate in the event by walking, running or volunteering, and spectators are also welcome.
“It is a race and there are prizes for the winners, but the majority of people come and walk just to have fun and play in the color,” Baker said. “We have 10 color stations, all with different colors, plus lots of fun things planned, including a DJ to ramp up the party, food trucks and a photo booth. Plus at the start of the race, everyone lines up for a color throw, which fills the sky with a rainbow of colors.”
The event will include several food trucks, including Fat Racks Smokin’ BBQ, Biscuit Boss and Southside Squeeze, and Ezry, the Wittenberg Tiger, will make a special appearance.
The cost is $35 through April 1, $40 through April 14 and $45 through race day. Groups of six or more can get a $6 discount per person. Those who register by April 1 will get their choice of a medal or free shirt, a color packet and swag bag; and those who register after April 1 will get a free medal, color packet and swag bag.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Developmental Disabilities of Clark County Endowment Fund of the Springfield Foundation. To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Springfield/DyeHard5K.
