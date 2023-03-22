Current events show it’s always something, but you can be prepared

New England has wicked Noreasters, and those lake-fueled blizzards.

Many flee south because of the Midwest’s tornadoes, blizzards and ice storms only to find even more frequent tornadoes and hurricanes … along with huge snakes and alligators.

California sells itself as having perfect weather, but today they are facing flooding, extreme snow and landslides. You do know there is a big bear on their flag for a good reason.

The Northwest is beautifully green but lately they are either facing flooding or fighting forest fires. And the whole west coast, including Alaska, has “The Big One” earthquake threat hanging over their heads 24/7.

You would think Hawaii is perfect, but they can have a tidal wave!

Here in Ohio there is usually plenty of warning when a tornado, wind and lighting threaten. But in good weather, living above the flood plain one might expect to be fairly safe. However, as the rule goes, “There is always something”… Last month it was train accidents.

And in the past I’ve covered issues with some trucks hauling hazardous cargo on the highway.

I think Roseanne Roseannadanna was right. There always is something, no matter where you live.

So what do we do? We cannot cover ourselves in bubble wrap and live in a bunker, but we can be prepared to react proactively to any bit of craziness that pops up.

Right now somewhere in your home there should be an emergency radio, a variety of batteries, bottled water, at least a week of your most important medicines, and a week of food for you and pets.

If not, why not?

In California in our cars, we always had an old set of walking shoes, water, a back pack, granola bars and flashlight with extra batteries. And we still do that.

I have also added a small card that has family phone numbers written down the old fashioned way in ink. If my phone goes dead or is broken, I know I won’t be able to remember all family numbers.

Government emergency services can only do so much. If our home is still safe, it seems to me that we have a responsibility to at least be able to care for ourselves and our loved ones for a few days. We don’t need full balanced meals. Peanut butter and crackers and canned fruit will go a long way in an emergency.

Remember three years ago in March 2020 when the stores closed down without warning as the pandemic began? Well, I had resupplied our battery drawer the week before and I was feeling pretty smug as I watched the news reports. No need to hoard, even a little bit will help.

So this week during your normal shopping, you can prepare to be smug as well. Buy a pack of batteries ahead, or if your budget allows buy a spare jar of peanut butter. Make sure the flashlight works and write down those emergency numbers.

It’s always something, but we can choose to be a step ahead and a bit pleased with ourselves.