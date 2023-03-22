X

WATCH: Security camera catches Springfield propane tank explosion, fire

A propane tank explosion and fire that injured three construction workers in Springfield on Tuesday was captured on a nearby security camera.

The explosion happened in the 500 block of East Home Road as the workers reportedly were moving a 2,000-gallon propane tank.

The Springfield News-Sun obtained the footage from the Clark County Combined Health District.

Watch the video above, and for the full story, read our earlier coverage.

>> Home Road explosion: ‘A series of explosions and a bunch of black smoke coming out’

