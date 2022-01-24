Drug dropoff in Clark County yields 175 pounds of drugs

Drug dropoffs on Saturday yielded 175 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications.
The dropoffs at Springfield’s utilities department at Tecumseh Schools were part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s second Drug Dropoff Day, which also included a site in Dayton.
“Ohioans in these areas kicked off 2022 right by cleaning out their medicine cabinets – out with the old unused prescription medications and in with new safe storage at home,” Yost said. “Flushing unused prescriptions down the drain is not an environmentally friendly way of disposal, which is why these dropoff days are so beneficial.”
The dropoff at Tecumseh Schools, 10000 W. National Road in New Carlisle, brought in 112 pounds of drugs, and Springfield’s utilities department, 3130 E. Main St., collected 63 pounds of drugs.
Another 495 pounds of drugs and 40 pounds of medical sharps, such as needles, were collected at a dropoff site at a Dayton Fire Department station.
Combined, the dropoff day brought in711 pounds of drugs and medical sharps.
“Seven-hundred pounds of prescription drugs is equal to the weight of a vending machine,” Yost said. “Clearly, removing such a heavy load of medications from our communities is not a one-person job, so we are thankful for our partners and for the Ohioans who answered our call to drop off their medications.”
Anyone who missed the drug dropoff day can dispose of unnecessary prescriptions by contacting local law enforcement.
See safe storage guidelines here.
