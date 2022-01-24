Drug dropoff in Clark County yields 175 pounds of drugs

The dropoffs at Springfield’s utilities department at Tecumseh Schools were part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s second Drug Dropoff Day, which also included a site in Dayton.

“Ohioans in these areas kicked off 2022 right by cleaning out their medicine cabinets – out with the old unused prescription medications and in with new safe storage at home,” Yost said. “Flushing unused prescriptions down the drain is not an environmentally friendly way of disposal, which is why these dropoff days are so beneficial.”