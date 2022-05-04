Driscoll ahead in Clark County Common Pleas judicial race

Brian Driscoll leads the Republican primary for Clark County Common Pleas Court judge in the general division, according to early, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Driscoll has received nearly 38% of the vote with 749 ballots cast in his favor, while challenger Melissa Tuttle received 28%, and challenger Daniel Harkins received nearly 34%.
The Republican candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by Clark County Common Pleas Judge Richard O’Neill, whose term is set to expire on Jan. 2, 2023.
Driscoll has worked as an attorney for nearly 20 years, and is the assistant prosecuting attorney for the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office. Before that, he was a Clark County Municipal Court judge, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for 16, and a general practice attorney for four.
Harkins has been an attorney in Ohio for 37 years, 26 of which have been in Springfield.
Tuttle, who has lived in Springfield her whole life, is the current clerk of the Clark County Common Pleas Court.
The winner of the primary will face off with Democratic candidate Regina Richards, who ran unopposed. She has lived and practiced law in Springfield the last eight years.
In addition, Robert Lancaster Jr., who withdrew his application to run in the second general division race against Douglas Rastatter, said in an email that he intends to run as an independent in the general election for O’Neill’s seat.
Candidate Douglas Rastatter is expected to be appointed to run in November for a second judge seat in the general division, with his term beginning in January. He grew up in Springfield and has been a judge for 17 years.
