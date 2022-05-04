Driscoll ahead in Clark County Common Pleas judicial race

Tuttle, who has lived in Springfield her whole life, is the current clerk of the Clark County Common Pleas Court.

The winner of the primary will face off with Democratic candidate Regina Richards, who ran unopposed. She has lived and practiced law in Springfield the last eight years.

In addition, Robert Lancaster Jr., who withdrew his application to run in the second general division race against Douglas Rastatter, said in an email that he intends to run as an independent in the general election for O’Neill’s seat.

Candidate Douglas Rastatter is expected to be appointed to run in November for a second judge seat in the general division, with his term beginning in January. He grew up in Springfield and has been a judge for 17 years.