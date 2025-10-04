Downtown Springfield to welcome Trick-or-Treaters Oct. 24

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together to enjoy their community, enjoy downtown, and for the business community to work together and be highlighted and celebrate as well,” Tackett said.

Fountain Avenue from Viva La Fiesta up to the Heritage Center as well as the street from Grandpa Joe’s to Wes Banco will be closed for the event, Tackett said.

New this year are the Rose City Witches group performing a witches dance. The Hocus Pocus Witches, who had previously been at the event for the last several years, saw the death of one of their members, Julee Livingston, due to cancer this year, Tackett said.

Livingston’s memory will be honored with the best witch award named after her, Tackett said. Guest judges include Mayor Rob Rue, Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark, Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott, the other two Hocus Pocus Witches and Tina Ramsey, a friend of Livingston’s.

“The Hocus Pocus Witches were such a big draw over the years and it was kind of trying to find a way how they can still be included, but it felt appropriate and respectful,” Tackett said.

The Rose City Witch Group recently approached Tackett about growing the “witchy community,” and she said she felt the downtown event is a perfect opportunity. Around 25-20 people from the group will perform and use the alley between Myers Market and the Heritage Center as a witches’ alley. There will also be potion and wand making.

Along with Los Mariachis food truck, which is donating 20% of its proceeds, the event will collect donations for Project Woman, a domestic violence nonprofit.

When downtown trick-or-treat started, there were only a few downtown business involved, and Tackett said she didn’t want other businesses to feel left out. Now, several businesses from all over Springfield set up in areas between brick-and-mortar businesses.

“There’s only so much space for brick-and-mortars downtown,” Tackett said. “This is their downtown, too; how can we help them be a part of it in a greater way?”

Last year, the event saw around 3,000 trick-or-treaters, with growth by the hundreds the last few years.

