Donations pour in for Springfield immigrant support as groups urge outsiders to stay home

“Right now, despite what you might be seeing on the news, we are not overrun with ICE agents in Springfield, Ohio, and so coming here may not be the best use of your immediate energy and resources, but rather there are things that you can be doing in your own communities,” G92 leader Kristin Monroe said. “There are ways you can support our warming shelter and St. Vincent de Paul and the Haitian Community [Help and Support] Center.”

Springfield has not seen an influx of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as some expected. The end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians was blocked by a federal judge on Monday; the Trump administration appealed that decision on Friday.

Springfield G92’s name comes from the Hebrew word ger, which means sojourner, foreigner or immigrant, according to the group’s website. The word appears 92 times in the Old Testament of the Bible and “reflects the call to” welcome, protect and provide for “those who live among us without a native homeland,” the group said.

Following a Monday event at St. John Missionary Baptist Church that supported Springfield’s Haitian community while advocating for the extension of Temporary Protected Status, the Haitian Community Help and Support Center received $100,000 in donations, Monroe said. This will support needed renovations to the center to get the building up to code and work for people in need, she said.

During a webinar held by advocacy group Red Wine and Blue Tuesday night, thousands of attendees donated $103,000 for the Haitian Community Help and Support Center, St. Vincent de Paul and Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE).

Springfield Neighbors United has spearheaded an effort to help immigrants with transportation to things like court hearings as well as organizing grocery deliveries for those afraid to leave their homes, Monroe said.

Springfield organizations are getting many donations from places like Yellow Springs, and Monroe said she’s seen them go from one place in need that has everything necessary in the moment “right on down the line” to another organization in need.

“This isn’t just benefiting our immigrant neighbors - this is benefitting all of our neighbors in need in ways that people may not even really realize,” Monroe said.

G92 has seen a large outpouring of support and fielded many questions about how to help. In response to several inquiring emails, the group has been thanking people for their help and asking them not to come to the city for now.

“At this time, we are not asking people from outside the region to travel to Springfield, even for short-term support. The local faith leaders, organizers, and immigrant-led groups on the ground are coordinating closely and have asked us to limit in-person involvement to trusted, trained, and locally rooted partners,” the email reads. “In moments like this, uncoordinated arrivals, no matter how well-intentioned, can unintentionally create confusion, draw unwanted attention, or place additional strain on impacted families and local leaders.”

Monroe said some misinformation has spread on social media, including from a “well-intentioned ally from outside of Springfield,” and some have assumed Springfield “isn’t already helping themselves with preparations for ICE.”

Criticism in response to asks for outsiders not to come to Springfield has been present on various social media platforms, with some concerned the city is not preparing for a potential large ICE present.

“We don’t want people just descending upon Springfield in droves in the moment but because ... what we’re seeing in Minneapolis is not the reality of what’s happening in Springfield,” Monroe said. “I think people are assuming because it’s quiet that we’re not doing any work and meanwhile we’re vetting hundreds of reports of ICE that have all turned out to be either totally unverified or possible, and more likely, surveillance and not actual action.”

If there is an ICE surge like in Minneapolis, Monroe said advocates will not ask people to stay away.

To learn more about supporting various Springfield organizations, visit springfieldg92.org/get-involved.

What’s happening in the courts?

A judge in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia ruled on Monday that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem failed to follow the law when she terminated Haiti’s TPS designation. Judge Ana Reyes issued her decision one day before Haiti’s designation was due to expire. Reyes’ order stays the TPS cancellation “pending judicial review.”

But the federal government has appealed Reyes’ order and memorandum opinion to the D.C. appellate court. The Trump administration also has requested the district court stays its ruling that blocks the termination from going into effect.

The Trump administration is asking the court to rule on the motion for a stay by noon Monday, because they say they want to seek appellate review.