Dogs rescued from mobile home fire in Mad River Twp.

News
By
11 minutes ago

Fire crews rescued two dogs from a fire that damaged a mobile home in Mad River Township Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that the fire was initially reported on the front porch of a home in the Pleasant Valley Estates Mobile Home Park on South Tecumseh Road but had spread to the home by the time crews arrived.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The owners were not home at the time but arrived after fire crews were on scene.

Two small dogs were rescued from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Mad River Twp. fire crews were assisted on scene by crews from Hustead Fire and EMS, Springfield Township and Bethel Township.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

