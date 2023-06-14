‘Disney’s Newsies Jr.’ headlines as Summer Arts Festival opener

One is performing in the festival for that audience and the large crowds that attend. Another is the Ambassadors’ reputation, which has risen since they’ve attended the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta, where they’ve won awards and recognition the past several years.

What’s noteworthy with this cast is many of the leads are younger and ready to perform. Brown found the largest group of participants is seventh-graders, which will keep the Ambassadors strong for five more years, while six high schoolers will be performing in their last show, including longtime Ambassador and recent grad Eleni Linardos.

Brown has directed numerous Ambassadors productions in the festival as well as performing in them and said being the first show of the new season is a privilege.

“There’s more excitement for the opener. There are typically more people here, wanting to come down to the park for entertainment and some who usually wouldn’t come to a musical want to be part of it, excited for the season,” she said.

“Newsies Jr.” tells the story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York with the young characters taking on the big newspaper publisher and dreaming of a better life.

Kenton Ridge student Charlie Jahns gets his biggest role yet as lead Jack Kelly and is excited as he loves to perform. He admitted to being a bit nervous at first, but said looking out at the sea of people in lawn chairs turns nerves to energy, along with the support of his castmates.

“It’s like a big family, and we’ve put a lot of work in and everybody is excited to entertain,” Jahns said.

Other attractions this week include Jimmy Buffett tribute Parrots of the Caribbean at 8 p.m. Saturday with the evening starting at 6 with the Parrothead Party in the Park. Visitors will find margaritas and specialty beers, giant burritos for sale and music by The Old Pirates.

The popular KidsFest will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in a different location, the amphitheater in Veterans Park. The event is free and entertainment will feature magician, juggler and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn; the Ohio Performing Arts Institute; insect fun with The Bugman; and Sons of Thunder.

There will also be a musical instrument petting zoo, face painting, games, stilt walkers, bounce houses and food and drinks will be for sale.

HOW TO GO

What: “Disney’s Newsies Jr.”

Where: Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/