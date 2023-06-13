Urbana’s Black Heritage Festival returns bigger in second year

A year ago, coinciding with Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, the first Black Heritage Festival was introduced in Urbana. It can now be called annual.
The second Black Heritage Festival will build upon that initial outing with more to experience beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in Barbara Howell Park, 213 E. Market St. in Urbana. Admission is free.
Festival founder Kalen Howell Sr. went in with the intention of creating a unique event and came out with more than he’d hoped for, including landing on Travel Mag’s best festivals and fairs in Ohio list.
“Last year was an amazing success and everybody had fun. It was a day of smiles and laughing, we’ve heard from so many people,” he said. “It was like a family reunion with people coming from Cleveland and California, so it was a homecoming for some people.”
Howell said it was hard securing vendors a year ago, as they had to work to recruit them. Increased sponsorships and partnerships from businesses and organizations have doubled the vendors, including 12 food trucks, up from five.
New activities include a local high school alumni basketball game with uniforms in the festival color scheme, and the car show will be larger and more entertainment.
The day will also include walking tours, dance breaks, Juneteenth and heritage presentations and other activities. The latter is an opportunity for families to share their heritage and legacy stories with the community.
A pop-up gallery will be in the St. Paul AME Church at 316 E. Market St., where mementoes will be displayed until 5 p.m. Anyone wanting to contribute to the display can do so 5-7 p.m. Friday or starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Live music including the Harmony Gospel Choir, and a partnership with the Champaign County Arts Council will bring in singer Meredith Evans as part of its Sounds of Summer series to round out the entertainment. The event will close with a candlelight ceremony around 7:30 p.m.
While Howell plans to continue the festival annually, he has other plans beyond one day. He’s working with partners on the revitalization of Barbara Howell Park, which is named after his grandmother.
He said they are collaborating with the city, working on a grant and want to form a nonprofit group. Part of the plan is to create a mini amphitheater. He’d also like to establish a community town hall event, and he envisions a walking path and historical markers.
“We have a vision where we want to go and want to start by inviting everybody to come out and enjoy this day with us on Saturday,” Howell said.
HOW TO GO
What: Black Heritage Festival
Where: Barbara Howell Park, 213 E. Market St., Urbana
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Admission: Free
More info: www.urbanablkheritagefest.com
