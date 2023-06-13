Urbana’s Black Heritage Festival returns bigger in second year

New activities include a local high school alumni basketball game with uniforms in the festival color scheme, and the car show will be larger and more entertainment.

The day will also include walking tours, dance breaks, Juneteenth and heritage presentations and other activities. The latter is an opportunity for families to share their heritage and legacy stories with the community.

A pop-up gallery will be in the St. Paul AME Church at 316 E. Market St., where mementoes will be displayed until 5 p.m. Anyone wanting to contribute to the display can do so 5-7 p.m. Friday or starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Live music including the Harmony Gospel Choir, and a partnership with the Champaign County Arts Council will bring in singer Meredith Evans as part of its Sounds of Summer series to round out the entertainment. The event will close with a candlelight ceremony around 7:30 p.m.

While Howell plans to continue the festival annually, he has other plans beyond one day. He’s working with partners on the revitalization of Barbara Howell Park, which is named after his grandmother.

He said they are collaborating with the city, working on a grant and want to form a nonprofit group. Part of the plan is to create a mini amphitheater. He’d also like to establish a community town hall event, and he envisions a walking path and historical markers.

“We have a vision where we want to go and want to start by inviting everybody to come out and enjoy this day with us on Saturday,” Howell said.

HOW TO GO

What: Black Heritage Festival

Where: Barbara Howell Park, 213 E. Market St., Urbana

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Admission: Free

More info: www.urbanablkheritagefest.com