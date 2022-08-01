BreakingNews
Deputy Yates’ funeral: Huge law enforcement presence arrives at Springfield church
Deputy Yates’ funeral: Huge law enforcement presence arrives at Springfield church

By Sydney Dawes - Springfield
A long procession of police vehicles traveled to the church in Springfield for today’s funeral services for Clark County deputy Matthew Yates.

Yates, 41, was killed in the line of duty July 24 responding to a shooting in Harmony Twp.

Services are scheduled to begin at noon at First Christian Church. A livestream will be offered for those unable to attend.

Mourners filed into First Christian Church at 3638 Middle Urbana Road on Sunday afternoon and evening for visitation for the public and for law enforcement.

ExplorePHOTOS: Funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates

After the service, the procession will take Yates’ body to Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave., according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates died in the line of duty on July 24, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

The funeral procession today will begin at First Christian Church and will end at Ferncliff Cemetery, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook pages.

Road closures will occur at the following areas for the procession this afternoon:

  • U.S. 68 northbound ramp to state Route 41
  • U.S. 68 northbound and southbound ramps to state Route 334
  • State Route 41 between Upper Valley Pike and Bechtle Avenue.

Mourners wishing to pay their respects are expected along the processional route. Fire trucks with raised aerial ladders are expected to display the American flag.

