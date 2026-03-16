Deputies, medic praised for rescuing children from burning vehicle in Champaign County

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The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office praised deputies and a medic for rescuing two children from a burning vehicle Friday night.

Deputies Walter and B. Ramsey and medic Thad Davis responded to a crash with a vehicle on fire at Ohio 4 and Hawk Road with two children trapped inside.

Deputies broke a window and cut a child free from a car seat while the vehicle was on fire, the sheriff’s office said. Davis helped the deputies remove the child moments before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Both children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

"We would like to recognize Deputy Walter, Deputy Ramsey and Medic Davis for their bravery, teamwork and quick actions that helped save the lives of these children," the sheriff’s office said.

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