Deputies, medic praised for rescuing children from burning vehicle in Champaign County

Deputies broke a window and cut a child free from a car seat while the vehicle was on fire, the sheriff’s office said. Davis helped the deputies remove the child moments before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Both children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

"We would like to recognize Deputy Walter, Deputy Ramsey and Medic Davis for their bravery, teamwork and quick actions that helped save the lives of these children," the sheriff’s office said.