Deadline to get tickets for Springfield Museum of Art fundraiser is today

One of the area’s premiere evenings of glamour and dancing will return after taking a pandemic hiatus. “Art Ball for All” is the Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMOA) main fundraiser on Aug. 27 designed to celebrate not only coming back but everyone who loves art and the museum.
“We’re really excited after two years of pause to be bringing it back. Art Ball has been one of our premiere events we look forward to each year that helps conclude summer as an amazing party to celebrate art,” said Jessimi Jones, SMOA executive director.
Tickets will be available through today, Aug. 15.
The theme “Art Ball for All” comes from the SMOA’s policy that art belongs to all people and to have a positive impact on the community. Jones and staff have spent the past two years making the space diverse and inclusive in its exhibitions and programs and welcoming to all.
Funds raised from Art Ball will help with exhibitions, community partnerships and educational programs.
John and Dana Brown are this year’s event chairs and were moved to take on the responsibility by witnessing these efforts.
“We are so lucky to have the Springfield Museum of Art in our community, and if we are going to maintain it as a community asset, we must support its largest fundraiser, Art Ball,” John Brown said. “What captured our support as chairs was the tremendous efforts by Jessimi and her team to make art and the museum much more accessible. We are so proud of its distinction as a Museum for All due to their commitment to inclusivity and community outreach, hence the name Art Ball for All.”
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour outdoors on the front plaza with hors d’oeuvres by Seasons Kitchen and live music from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s woodwind quintet. Doors to the museum galleries will open at 6:45 for the seated dinner.
One of the unique aspects of Art Ball is being able to dine among the latest exhibitions including the 76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition in the McGregor Gallery. Elite Catering will provide dinner and Jay Hale will perform a piano accompaniment.
Dancing will start at 8 outdoors on the front lawn under new permanent lighting, created by local artists. The Clyde Brown Band will perform live.
Jones said the SMOA is trying to highlight its artists more and during the Art Ball, Erin Smith-Glenn, an art instructor at Central State University, will do a live painting.
Black and white creative cocktail attire is suggested for attendees. Tickets can be purchased from the SMOA’s website.
“We want to serve our community as broadly as possible to benefit them through the power of art,
HOW TO GO
What: Art Ball for All
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
Admission: $250 a person for non-museum members; $225 a person for museum members
More info: 937-325-4673 or www.springfieldart.net
About the Author