Deadline to get tickets for Springfield Museum of Art fundraiser is today

John and Dana Brown are this year’s event chairs and were moved to take on the responsibility by witnessing these efforts.

“We are so lucky to have the Springfield Museum of Art in our community, and if we are going to maintain it as a community asset, we must support its largest fundraiser, Art Ball,” John Brown said. “What captured our support as chairs was the tremendous efforts by Jessimi and her team to make art and the museum much more accessible. We are so proud of its distinction as a Museum for All due to their commitment to inclusivity and community outreach, hence the name Art Ball for All.”

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour outdoors on the front plaza with hors d’oeuvres by Seasons Kitchen and live music from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s woodwind quintet. Doors to the museum galleries will open at 6:45 for the seated dinner.

One of the unique aspects of Art Ball is being able to dine among the latest exhibitions including the 76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition in the McGregor Gallery. Elite Catering will provide dinner and Jay Hale will perform a piano accompaniment.

Dancing will start at 8 outdoors on the front lawn under new permanent lighting, created by local artists. The Clyde Brown Band will perform live.

Jones said the SMOA is trying to highlight its artists more and during the Art Ball, Erin Smith-Glenn, an art instructor at Central State University, will do a live painting.

Black and white creative cocktail attire is suggested for attendees. Tickets can be purchased from the SMOA’s website.

“We want to serve our community as broadly as possible to benefit them through the power of art,

HOW TO GO

What: Art Ball for All

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.

Admission: $250 a person for non-museum members; $225 a person for museum members

More info: 937-325-4673 or www.springfieldart.net